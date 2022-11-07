“Shoe Sensation” store chain hosting sock drive for veterans

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A regional shoe store chain is beginning its 7th annual drive in support of veterans.

From now until the end of the year Shoe Sensation stores throughout the region are collecting new pairs of socks.

The shoe chains Buckhannon location is partnering with the V.F.W. Post in city.

Together they’ll be distributing these new, warm socks to veterans struggling with homelessness.

Shoe Sensations store manager Geneva Jenkins says last year they collected 2,300 pairs of socks.

She says this year she hopes the community can come together once again to do even more.

“To join forces -- to be able to give back and I would really like to see this little hometown store do over 2,300 pairs of socks,” said Jenkins. “Even if it’s just 2,301 I’ll be happy with that.”

Jenkins says the store provides a 20% discount on socks purchased in-store for the drive.

