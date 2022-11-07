South Dakota man killed in Nicholas County crash

CANVAS, W.Va (WDTV) - A South Dakota man was killed in a crash Friday morning in Nicholas County.

According to the Nicholas County Sheriff’s Department, 24-year-old Austin Gene Petrey, of Bristol, South Dakota, was killed in a crash.

Authorities said Petrey was driving a Toyota Tundra westbound on County Route 39 near Canvas, West Virginia when he lost control and and left the roadway just before 10 a.m.

It was a single-vehicle crash, and Petrey was the only person injured in the crash, officials said.

Canvas is located about four miles east of Summersville.

The NCSD has not released any further information regarding the crash.

