Third man pleads guilty in connection with deadly shooting

MEIGS COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - A third man charged in connection with the shooting death of a man on Easter Sunday 2001 has admitted guilt in the incident, according to information from Common Pleas Court in Meigs County.

Richard Walker Jr., 21, of South Charleston, West Virginia, pleaded guilty to conspiracy and burglary, court records show.

Walker was the third man charged in connection with the shooting death of Kane Roush, 25, who died April 4, 2021, along Legion Terrace Road in Meigs County.

Roush was a well-known athlete from Mason County, West Virginia, who helped bring the first state title back to Wahama High School in 2012.

Two other men, Keontae Nelson and Jaquan Hall, both in their early 20s, were convicted of murder earlier this year after jury trials.

Walker is scheduled to be sentenced on Monday, Nov. 14, according to court records.

For previous coverage:

2 men indicted in man’s shooting death

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.