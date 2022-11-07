US Marshals searching for fugitive considered ‘dangerous’

Wallace Anthony Booth Jr.
Wallace Anthony Booth Jr.(US Marshal / USDOJ)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 12:51 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Authorities are asking for the public’s help apprehending a “dangerous” man.

The U.S. Marshals Service said Monday afternoon they were looking for 30-year-old Wallace Anthony Booth Jr. in the Morgantown/Westover area.

Booth is wanted on a federal warrant for drug and weapon charges.

Booth has a history of weapons, violent tendencies and running from authorities, the Marshals said, and he should be considered “dangerous.”

Authorities said Booth was last seen on the 100 block of Holland Ave. in Westover.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Booth is asked to contact the U.S. Marshals Service at 304-623-0486 or contact 911 for immediate assistance. Tips may also be submitted via the USMS Tips app.

