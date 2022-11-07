Warm, sunny Monday, but what happens after today?

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - After a few showers yesterday morning, we’re starting off this workweek with warm, sunny conditions. But as for what happens after today, find out in the video above!

After a nice start to the weekend and rain showers yesterday morning, a high-pressure system will push in from the northwest, resulting in mostly clear skies during the afternoon. Combined with light northwest winds and highs in the upper-60s to low-70s, it will be a good day to go outside. Overnight, upper-level clouds will push in from out west, but otherwise, skies will be partly clear, with light northerly winds and lows in the low-40s. Tomorrow afternoon, skies will still remain clear, with light northeast winds and highs in the low-60s. Sunny skies and highs in the 60s will be the main story well into Thursday as well, thanks to the high-pressure system lingering close to West Virginia for most of this week. Then on Friday, tropical moisture from a low-pressure system in the south will merge with a cold front out west, producing widespread showers in the process. That rain will likely last throughout the whole day, and it’s not until Saturday morning that the rain leaves our area. While rainfall totals are uncertain this far out, you may want some extra time on the roads just in case. Then we’re left with partly sunny skies and cool temperatures over the weekend. In short, the first half of this week will be warm and sunny, before rain chances return on Friday.

And if you have any weather photos or videos you want to send our way, send them here.

Today: Mostly sunny skies. High: 71.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low: 39.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy. Northeasterly winds of 5-10 mph. High: 63.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. High: 71.

