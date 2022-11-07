Woman tries to abduct child, steal multiple cars at gas station, police say

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A woman faces multiple charges after officers said she tried to abduct a girl and and steal multiple cars at a gas station in Morgantown.

Troopers were dispatched to multiple disturbances happening on Mileground Rd. in Morgantown on Friday, according to a criminal complaint.

Callers reported that a woman, later identified as 20-year-old Jazlynn Spell, of Charlotte, North Carolina, tried to enter and steal multiple vehicles that were traveling on the road. They further told police that Spell would “begin striking the vehicles and/or the occupants” when she couldn’t get in the vehicles, troopers said.

As troopers arrived on scene at Sheetz on Mileground Rd., there was an attempted child abduction reported in the parking lot. Troopers then found Spell sitting in the driver’s seat of a vehicle, placed her in handcuffs and took her back to a police cruiser.

After troopers detained Spell in the cruiser and locked the door to gather information of the incident, she opened the door and attempted to escape, the criminal complaint says. Multiple officers then tried to put her back into the cruiser, but she refused, kicking one officer “multiple times.”

Spell eventually got in the cruiser and was transported to the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office due to her “aggressive behavior and resisting arrest,” officers said.

Officers spoke to a nine-year-old girl who said Spell “ran” toward her, “grabbed her with both hands and began to yell at her.” The report says the girl was able to break free from Spell and run to her grandmother.

Following this incident, Spell allegedly walked to an unlocked vehicle in the parking lot and sat down in the driver’s seat, which is where troopers found her sitting at. Troopers said the vehicle she was sitting in was not hers.

In addition to the attempted child abduction, Spell tried to enter and steal three vehicles, according to information gathered by troopers at the scene.

Spell has been charged with attempted child abduction, attempt to escape custody, and three counts of attempted grand larceny. She is being held at North Central Regional Jail.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.