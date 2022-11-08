1 dead after truck comes to rest in Mon County creek

One person is dead after a truck came to rest in a Monongalia County creek, authorities said.
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 11:14 AM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - One person is dead after a truck came to rest in a Monongalia County creek, authorities said.

The wreck happened on Blue Horizon Dr. around 11:30 a.m. Monday.

West Virginia State Police say a truck crossed the center line, rolled and came to rest on its top in the creek.

The driver, identified as 54-year-old Danny Ledsome, of Maidsville, WV, was found dead inside the truck.

WVSP says there were no other vehicles involved and no witnesses to the crash. Their investigation remains active and ongoing.

