1 dead after truck comes to rest in Mon County creek

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - One person is dead after a truck came to rest in a Monongalia County creek, authorities said.

The wreck happened on Blue Horizon Dr. around 11:30 a.m. Monday.

West Virginia State Police say a truck crossed the center line, rolled and came to rest on its top in the creek.

The driver, identified as 54-year-old Danny Ledsome, of Maidsville, WV, was found dead inside the truck.

WVSP says there were no other vehicles involved and no witnesses to the crash. Their investigation remains active and ongoing.

