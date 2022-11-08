$50K winning lottery ticket sold in Mon County

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - It’s not the $2 billion prize everyone’s talking about, but a winning Powerball ticket was sold in Monongalia County.

The West Virginia Lottery says a $50,000 winning ticket was purchased at Par Mar Oil on Kingwood Pike.

The holder of the ticket is encouraged to sign the back and call the West Virginia Lottery at 304-558-0500 for instructions on how to claim.

Lat week, another $50,000 winning ticket was sold in Marion County, and another was sold last December in Lewis County.

