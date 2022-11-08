$50K winning lottery ticket sold in Mon County

It’s not the $2 billion prize everyone’s talking about, but a winning Powerball ticket was sold in Monongalia County.
Powerball jackpot breaks world record ahead of Saturday drawing
Powerball jackpot breaks world record ahead of Saturday drawing
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 11:33 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - It’s not the $2 billion prize everyone’s talking about, but a winning Powerball ticket was sold in Monongalia County.

The West Virginia Lottery says a $50,000 winning ticket was purchased at Par Mar Oil on Kingwood Pike.

The holder of the ticket is encouraged to sign the back and call the West Virginia Lottery at 304-558-0500 for instructions on how to claim.

Lat week, another $50,000 winning ticket was sold in Marion County, and another was sold last December in Lewis County.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The family identifies the victim as Joe Bryan.
Restaurant employee dies after being struck by stray gunfire while on the job
Jazlynn Spell
Woman tries to abduct child, steal multiple cars at gas station, police say
Crews respond to rollover crash in Bridgeport
‘Multiple people’ injured in rollover crash in Bridgeport
According to officials, deputies with the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office spotted the vehicle...
75-year-old woman drove 112 mph until being stopped with spike strips, deputies say
Generic police lights
UPDATE: Mon sheriff investigating body found as a hit-and-run

Latest News

A Forrest City man died Thursday afternoon after police say he pulled into the path of an...
1 dead after truck comes to rest in Mon County creek
Bridgeport youth athletes place flags for veterans.
Bridgeport youth athletes come together to put flags out for Veterans Day
Morgantown State Championship Highlights
Morgantown State Championship Highlights
Morgantown State Championship Girl's Soccer
Morgantown State Championship Girl's Soccer