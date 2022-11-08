Amendment 4: Giving lawmakers oversight of education policy

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Amendment 4 deals with legislative approval of the state board of education’s rules.

A yes vote for Amendment 4 supports requiring the state board of education to submit rules and policies to the legislature for approval. A no vote opposes that requirement.

We spoke with local politicians and officials about the impacts Amendment 4 would have if it is passed.

Click on the video above to learn more.

