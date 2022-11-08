Bridge Sports Complex Athlete of the Week - Cloe Ratliff - Morgantown Girl’s Soccer
Full game highlights, photos and more inside from the team’s state championship
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 7:15 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BECKLEY, W.Va (WDTV) - Our Bridge Sports Complex Athlete of the Week is Cloe Ratliff from Morgantown. Her team won the state title when she was a freshman, and the same group finished on top last week with the AAA state championship. View the story above and view more content about the state championship team below:
Game Highlights:
State Championship Recap:
Photos:
