Bridge Sports Complex Athlete of the Week - Cloe Ratliff - Morgantown Girl’s Soccer

Full game highlights, photos and more inside from the team’s state championship
By Tyler Kennett
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 7:15 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BECKLEY, W.Va (WDTV) - Our Bridge Sports Complex Athlete of the Week is Cloe Ratliff from Morgantown. Her team won the state title when she was a freshman, and the same group finished on top last week with the AAA state championship. View the story above and view more content about the state championship team below:

Game Highlights:

State Championship Recap:

Photos:

Morgantown Girl's Soccer
Morgantown Girl's Soccer(WDTV)
Morgantown Girl's Soccer
Morgantown Girl's Soccer(WDTV)
Morgantown Girl's Soccer
Morgantown Girl's Soccer(WDTV)

