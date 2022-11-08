Bridgeport youth athletes come together to put flags out for Veterans Day

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - For years Bridgeport Youth Football and Cheerleading placed flags for Veterans Day.

Head Coach of Bridgeport Mighty Mite football, Sam Romano, said this was an important team activity that taught many lessons.

“The kids show respect to people that have sacrificed. Some of the people that have sacrificed everything. The ultimate sacrifice. It shows them comradery, coming together as an organization, and doing something good for the greater good. A lot of times on the football field, we try to teach them the same thing,” Romano explained.

Bridgeport Midget football player Owen Glass agreed this was something the team was happy to do every year.

“I think it is important because they honored our country in wars and protected our country,” Glass said.

Romano added roughly 100 participated in this annual activity.

