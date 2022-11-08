Cases made for and against Amendment 2

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 5:26 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Amendment 2 is one of the most controversial items on the ballot this election.

5 News spoke with two people who support and oppose Amendment 2.

Chris Martinkat, President and CEO of Stockmeier Urethane USA Inc., spoke in support of Amendment 2, and Monongalia County Commissioner Tom Bloom spoke against Amendment 2.

Click on the video above to learn more.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jazlynn Spell
Woman tries to abduct child, steal multiple cars at gas station, police say
Crews respond to rollover crash in Bridgeport
‘Multiple people’ injured in rollover crash in Bridgeport
The family identifies the victim as Joe Bryan.
Restaurant employee dies after being struck by stray gunfire while on the job
According to officials, deputies with the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office spotted the vehicle...
75-year-old woman drove 112 mph until being stopped with spike strips, deputies say
FILE - A rack with cards bettors can use to choose their own numbers to purchase lottery...
Winning ticket sold for $2.04B Powerball jackpot

Latest News

Cases made for and against Amendment 2
Kevin Corriveau Weather
FIRST ALERT WEATHER UPDATE - Veterans Day is looking very wet
FILE - A woman votes in the presidential primary election at the the Summit View Church of the...
Amendment 2: West Virginia’s most controversial ballot item
Amendment 2: West Virginia's most controversial ballot item