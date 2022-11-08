WHITE HALL, W.Va (WDTV) - A tractor-trailer crash southbound on I-79 in Marion County has shut down the roadway.

The crash was reported around 4:50 Tuesday afternoon at mile marker 132, according to the Marion County 911 Center. The only vehicle involved is a tractor trailer.

Officials said there were “minor injuries” in the accident but did not specify how many people were injured.

Crash shuts down I-79 south in Marion County (Michael Brown)

It is unclear when the roadway will reopen.

This is a developing story. Stick with 5 News for updates.

