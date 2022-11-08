Investigation underway after officer-involved shooting in Pleasants County

Generic police lights
Generic police lights(MGN)
By Samantha Cavalli
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 12:09 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
PLEASANTS COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) - An investigation is underway after a man is following an officer-involved shooting Sunday evening.

Pleasants County Sheriff Chuck Mankins says the incident happened on Federal Ridge Road.

He says he is not releasing many details because his office has requested that the West Virginia State Police do an impartial investigation of the incident.

Mankins did say that two sheriff’s deputies and one St. Marys Police officer responded with the St. Mary Volunteer Fire Department for a call about a fire.

Mankins says the two deputies involved are on administrative leave with pay.

WTAP has reached out to the St. Marys Police Department and the West Virginia State Police for more information but has yet to hear back. Stay tuned to WTAP for more information as it becomes available.

