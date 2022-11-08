Stephen A. Wickland, 73, departed this life on Sunday, November 6, 2022, after a three and one-half year battle with pancreatic cancer. Steve was born July 24, 1949, in Weston, a son of the late Howard E. and Mildred Goff Wickland. His sister, Maryanne Postlethwait, preceded him in death on October 9, 2022. Steve is survived by his wife of 52 years, Joyce (Golden) Wickland. They were married on August 15, 1970, in Buckhannon. Steve is also survived by two sons and their wives, Christopher and Anne Wickland of Gibsonia, PA; and Chad and Elise Wickland of Amston, CT. He is survived by eight grandchildren, Madeleine, Max, Mark, Cecilia, Clarke, Thomas, Jack and Claire. Steve is survived by his brother and wife, John and Diane Wickland of Bridgeport; many nieces and nephews, sisters-and-brothers-in-law, and cousins. Steve was an attorney who practiced law in Clarksburg beginning in 1974. Since 1976, he has been active in the Clarksburg Rotary Club, serving as Youth Exchange Chairman for several years. He was also an officer in the Harrison County YMCA and the Easter Seal Society. Since 1974, Steve has been an active and faithful member of Simpson Creek Baptist Church. He taught Sunday School, beginning in 1975, and recently in the “New Horizon” class. He has served as Church Moderator, Deacon and Trustee. Steve lived his life with integrity (Psalm 121) and Christian love (I Corinthians 13). He loves God, still loves his family and friends and loves the community where he served. Condolences to the Wickland Family may be left at burnsidefuneralhome.com. Contributions can be made in Steve’s memory to Simpson Creek Baptist Church’s Building Fund: P.O. Box 457, Bridgeport, WV 26330; or WVU Foundation, One Waterfront Place, 7th Floor, P.O. Box 1650, Morgantown, WV 26507-1650 with Memo: Pancreatic Cancer Fund (2R423). Friends will be received at Simpson Creek Baptist Church, 231 W. Philadelphia Avenue, Bridgeport on Friday, November 11, 2022, from 3 p.m. – 6 p.m., and again on Saturday, November 12, 2022, from 9:30 a.m. – 11 a.m., where the funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. under the direction of Rev. Dr. Sean Wegener and Dr. C. Michael Hopkins. Interment will follow in Bridgeport Cemetery. Following the burial, all family and friends are invited to a memorial luncheon starting at 1 p.m. in the Fellowship Hall of the church. Burnside Funeral Home, Bridgeport

BRIDGEPORT, WV (WDTV) -

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.