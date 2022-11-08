Sunny Election Day, but what happens after today?

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Just like yesterday, this Election Day will be sunny and mild, but we’re tracking a system that could bring rain later this week. Find out when the rain will arrive, and its impacts, in the video above.

Yesterday started the workweek on a warm, sunny note, thanks to a high-pressure system out west, and the nice weather will last into this Election Day. This afternoon, skies will be mostly clear and sunny, with only a few upper-level clouds. Combined with northeasterly winds of 5-10 mph and temperatures in the low-60s, today will be great for going for a walk. Overnight, skies will be clear, with light winds and lows in the upper-30s. The stretch of nice weather lasts into tomorrow afternoon, with sunny skies, light winds and highs in the upper-60s. Those warm, quiet conditions will last into Thursday. Then on Friday morning, remnants of a tropical system in the southeast will merge with a cold front out west, resulting in widespread rain that lasts throughout the whole afternoon. It’s not until at least after 7 PM that the rain leaves, so if you’re heading out for Veterans Day, you will want an umbrella, and perhaps extra time on the roads. After the rain leaves Friday night, a colder air mass will settle in, resulting in sunny skies and highs in the 40s, much cooler than the past few days. In short, this stretch of nice weather will last until Veterans Day, when widespread rain moves in. Afterwards, colder temperatures will settle in this weekend.

And if you have any weather photos or videos you want to send our way, send them here.

Today: Partly sunny skies. Northeasterly winds of 5-10 mph. High: 63.

Tonight: Clear skies. East-northeasterly winds of 5-10 mph. Low: 38.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. High: 71.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. High: 74.

