Voters head to the polls for midterm election

Vote generic
Vote generic(MGN)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 3:33 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Voters throughout north-central West Virginia are headed to the pools to make their voices heard in this year’s midterm election.

Polls for the general election are now open and will remain open until 7:30 p.m.

Voters will be casting their ballots on an array of issues, including four proposed constitutional amendments:

Nationally, Tuesday’s results are expected be a strong precursor for the next presidential election in 2024.

5 News will be following all of the important local and regional races, beginning with an election preview on First at 4. Tune into Fox 10 at 10 p.m. for enhanced election coverage as results come in.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jazlynn Spell
Woman tries to abduct child, steal multiple cars at gas station, police say
The family identifies the victim as Joe Bryan.
Restaurant employee dies after being struck by stray gunfire while on the job
Crews respond to rollover crash in Bridgeport
‘Multiple people’ injured in rollover crash in Bridgeport
According to officials, deputies with the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office spotted the vehicle...
75-year-old woman drove 112 mph until being stopped with spike strips, deputies say
File photo of money
PA man pleads guilty to defrauding millions from Morgantown business

Latest News

Members of the Gold and Blue Teams and trainers. (Front Row: Jared Morse, Thomas Spotloe, Dylan...
WVU teams win first, second place in mine rescue competition
Alex Mooney
W.Va. GOP House incumbents aim to hold seats in red state
W.Va. voters to consider education control, taxes on ballot
1 dead after truck comes to rest in Mon County creek