William “Willy” Ronald Krafft Jr, 48, of Weston, passed away unexpectedly on November 2, 2022. Willy was born on July 2, 1974, in Fort Hood, TX, a son of William Ronald Krafft and the late Patricia Lee Kelley. In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by one sister, Barbara Christine Krafft; his paternal grandparents: William “Howard” Krafft and Martha Virginia Krafft; two aunts: Wanda “Jean”Heath and Barb Skinner; and one uncle, Junior Heath. William married Lisa Ann Elliott Krafft on July 18, 1992, and together they shared the last thirty years. She will miss him dearly. Forever cherishing their memories of Willy, in addition to his wife and father, are his two children: Haley Krafft and William “Anthony” Krafft both of Buckhannon; three grandchildren: Jason Fetty, Elias Krafft, and Skyla Krafft; seven cousins: Jack Posey of Elkins, Stella Heath of Weston, Brian Heath of Weston, Melissa Blake and husband, Jay, of Pennsylvania, Mike Posey (whom he loved like a brother) and wife, Michelle, and their son, Josh, all of Weston, Eddie Paul Thayer, and Chris Thayer; two aunts: Katherine Posey and Carol Thayer; and extended family: Caron Krafft, Glenda Robinson, and Gregory Robinson. Willy was a 1992 graduate of Lewis County High School. He attended Fred W. Eberle Technical Center in Buckhannon and obtained a certification in heating, ventilation, and air conditioning and his electrical license. Willy was a self-employed owner/operator for LW Heating and Cooling, LLC, in Weston. He loved the outdoors, especially camping and four-wheeler riding. Willy had a passion for music and enjoyed listening to all genres. Willy’s fun-loving and hardworking nature will be dearly missed by all who loved and cared for him. In lieu of flowers, Willy’s family has requested donations be made to Pat Boyle Funeral Home to assist with funeral expenses. Willy’s request for Cremation has been honored at Pat Boyle Funeral Home’s On-Site Crematory. We, at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service located at 144 Hackers Creek Rd. in Jane Lew, are honored and privileged to serve the family of William “Willy” Ronald Krafft Jr. Online condolences may be expressed at www.PatBoyleFuneralHome.com.

