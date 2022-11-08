WVU teams win first, second place in mine rescue competition

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Two mine rescue teams from WVU’s Statler College of Engineering and Mineral Resources recently took home top honors in the 2022 Eastern Collegiate Mine Rescue Competition.

WVU’s Gold Team finished in first for the fifth consecutive year, and WVU’s Blue Team finished in second.

Both teams beat out teams from the University of Kentucky and Virginia Tech.

“I’m proud of the entire group: students, trainers, and the support we receive from Dean Mago and Dr. Kecojevic,” said Joshua Brady, director of mining and industrial extension. “We are working on more than mine rescue skills every week. We teach the students how to communicate, handle yourself in a professional setting, being polite and work hard for the highest quality results.”

The mine rescue competition works to enhance the skills, knowledge and abilities of engineering students in the basic principles of mine rescue, teamwork and leadership.

The contest includes a timed written exam as well as simulated team rescue exercise.

During the exercise, teams must locate and mark on their maps the locations of various hazards and items such as people, fires or ventilation structures.

The Gold Team was led by senior mining engineering student and four-year competition participant, Jared Morse, from Earleville, MD.

Joining Morse on the Gold team were mining engineering students Ashton Crawford, Cole Delisle, Megan Sibley, Brian Welsh, geology major Tom Spotloe, and biology major Troy Whiton.

Members of the Blue Team included mining engineering students Dawson Apple, Ricky Ferenchak, Josh Riffle, Dylan Shilling, Odin Smith and Justin Waybright.

