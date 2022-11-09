Alex Mooney declared winner of U.S. House District 2

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The election results are in, and Alex Mooney has been declared the winner for West Virginia’s 2nd Congressional District.

Mooney had a sizeable lead over Democratic candidate Barry Wendell, being called when Mooney had a lead of over 20 points.

Mooney is a 51-year-old former Maryland state senator who moved to West Virginia to run for Congress in 2014. He is West Virginia’s first Hispanic congressman.

This will be Mooney’s fifth term in office.

