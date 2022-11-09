Alex Mooney declared winner of U.S. House District 2

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 9:07 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The election results are in, and Alex Mooney has been declared the winner for West Virginia’s 2nd Congressional District.

Mooney had a sizeable lead over Democratic candidate Barry Wendell, being called when Mooney had a lead of over 20 points.

Mooney is a 51-year-old former Maryland state senator who moved to West Virginia to run for Congress in 2014. He is West Virginia’s first Hispanic congressman.

This will be Mooney’s fifth term in office.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jazlynn Spell
Woman tries to abduct child, steal multiple cars at gas station, police say
Crews respond to rollover crash in Bridgeport
‘Multiple people’ injured in rollover crash in Bridgeport
The family identifies the victim as Joe Bryan.
Restaurant employee dies after being struck by stray gunfire while on the job
Powerball jackpot breaks world record ahead of Saturday drawing
$50K winning lottery ticket sold in Mon County
FILE - A rack with cards bettors can use to choose their own numbers to purchase lottery...
Winning ticket sold for $2.04B Powerball jackpot

Latest News

NCWV General Election numbers
Secretary of State Mac Warner talks about election integrity
Secretary of State Mac Warner talks about election integrity
Amendment 3: Incorporating churches
Amendment 3: Incorporating churches