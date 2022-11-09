Caige Rider’s family thanks community for support; GoFundMe set up to help with expenses

Funeral plans complete for Cabell Midland student
By Martina Bills
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 11:45 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
ONA, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Caige Rider’s family is expressing their gratitude to the community following an accident that took the 17-year old’s life.

Rider died November 3, after an accident on Interstate 64 behind Cabell Midland High school.

Rider was a senior at the school.

A statement released by the teen’s family reads in part:

“Thank you to the football teams at Cabell Midland High School, Riverside High School, Huntington High School, Hurricane High School and Spring Valley High School for honoring Caige.

We’d like to especially thank the EMS Personnel, State and Local Police and Cabell Huntington Hospital staff for responding and for their best efforts for our son. We don’t know who each of you are, but your actions have touched our hearts more than you’ll ever know.

Caige didn’t know a stranger and was loved by all who met him. Please continue to keep his family and the other families affected in your prayers. We’re praying for them too.

We appreciate Cabell County Board of Education, Cabell Midland and the Prestera Center for their continuing availability and support during this trying time.”

Funeral arrangements have been finalized for Rider.

Visitation will be held at Wallace Funeral Home in Barboursville on Thursday, Nov. 10 from 5:00 - 8:00 p.m.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, Nov. 11 at 10:00 a.m., also at the funeral home followed by a private burial.

Friends have set up a GoFundMe to help with expenses.

