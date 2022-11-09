Children’s dinosaur show coming to Robinson Grand

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 3:22 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - The Robinson Grand will host a children’s dinosaur show as one of its first shows to kick off 2023.

Diggery Digger’s Rock ‘N Roar Dino Show will be in downtown Clarksburg on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023.

It is a live, interactive experience for children where the audience is a part of the show. Kids experience a baby dinosaur being hatched inside an egg on stage with much more fun and amazement.

“This is going to be a great show for a Saturday afternoon family outing,” said Jason Young, the Robinson Grand’s program manager. “Everyone loves dinosaurs!”

The show’s props include large interactive animated characters, dinosaur bones, a giant dinosaur egg, and beautiful puppets.

“I think it says a lot about our commitment to family entertainment to announce a kid’s show as our first offering in 2023,” said Young. “The Robinson Grand should be and is a place for all.”

Tickets for Diggery Digger’s Rock ‘N Roar Dino Show start at only $15 and are on sale now to Friends of the Robinson Grand. Tickets for the general public go on sale Friday, Nov. 11 at 10 a.m.

All tickets can be purchased online or by calling the Robinson Grand ticketing center at (855) 773-6283.

