Crews respond to structure, brush fire in Clarksburg

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Numerous emergency crews responded to a structure fire that spread into a brush fire Wednesday afternoon.

The fire on Mount Clare Rd. in Clarksburg was reported around 1 p.m., according to the Harrison County 911 Center.

Officials said the fire started with a camper and quickly spread into a brush fire.

There have not been any reported injuries related to the fire, officials said.

Officials do not have an estimate regarding the size of the fire.

Responding agencies include Harrison County EMS and Lost Creek, Mount Clare, Nutter Fort, Reynoldsville, Spelter, Stonewood and West Milford fire departments. West Virginia Forestry also responded to the fire.

