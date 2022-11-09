Race for Senate District 13 separated by less than 200 votes, recount possible

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The race between Republican Mike Oliverio and Democrat Barbara Fleischauer came down to the wire Tuesday.

The Senate District 13 race ultimately went to Oliverio by a margin of just 162 votes.

Monongalia County Clerk Carye Blaney says all precincts have reported, but that doesn’t necessarily mean Oliverio is in the clear just yet.

She says it’s possible there could be a recount.

“At the conclusion of the canvas the board will declare what the intended results are to be and at that point any candidate who wishes to post a bond to initiate a recount procedure will have 48 hours to do so after the board of canvassers declares their results,” Blaney said.

In order for there to be a recount, Blaney says both candidates would have to post a bond.

She says while not unheard-of recounts in Mon County don’t happen often.

“Several years ago, it’s much more common when you are dealing with paper ballot elections than when you are dealing with electronic ballots because the computer is pretty swift at counting it makes very few mistakes,” Blaney said.

Oliverio has a long legislative history in West Virginia, starting his career in the House in 1993 as a Democrat.

He was the Democratic nominee for Congress in 2010 but lost to David McKinley.

He also ran for state senate in 2018 as a Republican, losing to Bob Beach.

Fleischauer also started her career in the House a year after Oliverio in 1994.

