Driver crashes truck into local Walmart

By Eric Fossell
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 8:29 PM EST|Updated: 17 hours ago
SOUTH POINT, Ohio (WSAZ) - A driver crashed a truck into the front entrance of Walmart in South Point, Ohio Tuesday night, according to Sheriff Jeff Lawless.

The sheriff said the truck went through the doors near the food court entry in an area where shopping carts are kept.

Despite the damage, no injuries were reported, Lawless said.

WSAZ was alerted to the incident just after 8 p.m.

Deputies are on the scene investigating, and we have a crew on the way.

The grocery entrance is closed until further notice.

Emergency crews have responded to Walmart in South Point, Ohio after a driver crashed their truck into the front entrance.(Fayette Township Fire Department)

