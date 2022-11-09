First at 4 Forum: Doddridge County Humane Society

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 5:56 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Deborah Casteel from the Doddridge County Humane Society joined First at 4 on Wednesday.

She brought Marley, a 6-month-old puppy, with her who is up for adoption and talked about how to adopt from the Doddridge County Humane Society.

You can watch the full interview above and watch First at 4 weekdays from 4 - 5 p.m. only on WDTV.

