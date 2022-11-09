Gov. Justice says voters “stomped” on Amendment 2

By Robert Castillo
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 4:44 PM EST|Updated: 18 hours ago
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - West Virginia voters rejected all four amendment on the ballot this year. Among them was Amendment 2, it would’ve given lawmakers the power to eliminate the vehicle tax. Charleston could have also cut taxes on business equipment.

Republican Gov. Jim Justice went on a statewide campaign against the measure. He says the state essentially dodged a bullet and voters “absolutely just stomped on it.”

“We ought a get on a pathway immediately to try to find a way to cut your personal income tax and put more money right in your pockets. West Virginia is doing really good. You didn’t need to blow yourselves up and change the constitution. We never needed to do that,” said Gov. Justice.

Justice previously proposed keeping the vehicle tax but refunding that money directly back to West Virginians.

