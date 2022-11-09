Motorcycle pursuit ends in crash, one hospitalized

Motorcycle pursuit ends in crash, one hospitalized
Motorcycle pursuit ends in crash, one hospitalized(WDTV)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 11:16 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUMBERPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - There was a police pursuit in Harrison County Tuesday night involving a motorcycle.

The pursuit was first reported around 9:30 p.m. in Enterprise, according to the Harrison County 911 Center.

According to reports, the motorcyclist passed multiple vehicles, including an officer on a double yellow line which initiated the pursuit.

Police say the motorcyclist lost control on 1st Street in Lumberport and crashed around 9:45 p.m.

The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital, officials said.

Authorities said the driver was a man, but his name has not been released. His condition is unknown.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jazlynn Spell
Woman tries to abduct child, steal multiple cars at gas station, police say
Crews respond to rollover crash in Bridgeport
‘Multiple people’ injured in rollover crash in Bridgeport
The family identifies the victim as Joe Bryan.
Restaurant employee dies after being struck by stray gunfire while on the job
Powerball jackpot breaks world record ahead of Saturday drawing
$50K winning lottery ticket sold in Mon County
FILE - A rack with cards bettors can use to choose their own numbers to purchase lottery...
Winning ticket sold for $2.04B Powerball jackpot

Latest News

NCWV County Election Races as of 10 p.m.
NCWV Election Numbers as of 10 p.m.
Alex Mooney declared winner of U.S. House District 2
NCWV General Election numbers