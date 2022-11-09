Motorcycle pursuit ends in crash, one hospitalized

LUMBERPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - There was a police pursuit in Harrison County Tuesday night involving a motorcycle.

The pursuit was first reported around 9:30 p.m. in Enterprise, according to the Harrison County 911 Center.

According to reports, the motorcyclist passed multiple vehicles, including an officer on a double yellow line which initiated the pursuit.

Police say the motorcyclist lost control on 1st Street in Lumberport and crashed around 9:45 p.m.

The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital, officials said.

Authorities said the driver was a man, but his name has not been released. His condition is unknown.

