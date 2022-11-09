Multiple crews battling wildfire near New River Gorge National Park

Fire near New River Gorge National Park
Fire near New River Gorge National Park(WVVA News)
By Robert Castillo
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 4:52 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Multiple crews are battling a fire near the New River Gorge National Park. WVVA confirmed with a park spokesperson that the fire originated on private land. She says structures are threatened. The fire is near Teays Landing which borders the park.

It was reported at around 3 pm Wednesday. Four local volunteer fire department are fighting the fire alongside the National Park Service’s fire crew. Right now around 50 acres of land are being impacted by the fire.

We will continue to monitor the situation.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

NCWV General Election numbers
Powerball jackpot breaks world record ahead of Saturday drawing
$50K winning lottery ticket sold in Mon County
FILE - A rack with cards bettors can use to choose their own numbers to purchase lottery...
Winning ticket sold for $2.04B Powerball jackpot
Another Meadowbrook Mall business reportedly closing
Crash shuts down I-79 south in Marion County
Crash shuts down I-79 south in Marion County

Latest News

Crews respond to structure, brush fire in Clarksburg
Tucker County EMS
Tucker County levy fails further straining EMS funding and coverage
Another Meadowbrook Mall business reportedly closing
Tucker County EMS levy fails, seeking alternative funding
election picture
Race for Senate District 13 separated by less than 200 votes, recount possible