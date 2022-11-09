NCWV General Election numbers

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Click here to stay up to date on the General Election numbers as they come in.

The results are refreshed every two minutes, so expect numbers to rapidly change throughout the night.

Many statewide and local races are expected to be highly contested.

Sone notable state races in our area include U.S. House District 2 and numerous State Senate and House of Delegates seats.

There are also dozens of local races across north-central West Virginia.

Local levies and proposed constitutional amendments are also on the ballot for voters.

The most controversial topics on the ballot this election are the constitutional amendments. Below is additional information about what each amendment is:

