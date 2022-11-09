One person hospitalized after crash in Salem

(WECT)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 11:33 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
SALEM, W.Va (WDTV) - One person was taken to the hospital following a crash in Salem Wednesday morning.

The crash happened around 7:45 a.m. on E. Main St. in Salem and involved two vehicles, according to the Harrison County 911 Center.

Officials said one person was taken to the hospital. Their condition is not known. HealthNet was on standby but was not used.

The Salem Police Department is investigating the accident.

Other responding agencies include Reynoldsville and Salem fire departments.

