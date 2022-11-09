Roger Lee Wright, 74, Cowen, passed away on Wednesday, November 09, 2022 at Summersville Regional Hospital. Born December 17, 1947 in Buckhannon, he was the son of the late Stanley and Lula Wright. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings: Judy Sparks, Mary Wilson, Diane Robinson, Paul Christian, and Denzil Wright. Roger enjoyed fishing, digging ramps, and doing crossword puzzles. He was a bit of a history buff and enjoyed taking photos of scenery such as grist mills and covered bridges. He shared some of the photos with Mark Romano that may have been used in some of his publications. Roger was very well-liked from an early age and had a number of lifelong friends that he enjoyed being around whenever possible. Left to cherish his memory are his sister, Linda Armentrout, of Cowen; caregiver of 12 years, Mollie Woodring; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and close friends whom he will be missed dearly by. In keeping with Roger’s wishes, he will be cremated. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.adamsreedfh.com Adams-Reed Funeral Home is honored to be serving Roger’s family.

