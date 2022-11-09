Salute to Veterans: Vets with Guitars

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 6:01 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Throughout the month of November, WDTV will be giving a ‘Salute to Veterans’ by featuring local veterans and organization who help them each day on First at 4.

Kyle Stevens with Vets with Guitars joined First at 4 on Wednesday.

He talked about what Vets with Guitars is and how to enroll in the program.

You can watch the full interview above and watch First at 4 weekdays from 4 - 5 p.m. only on WDTV.

First at 4 Forum: Wayne Worth
