Salute to Veterans: Vets with Guitars
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 6:01 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Throughout the month of November, WDTV will be giving a ‘Salute to Veterans’ by featuring local veterans and organization who help them each day on First at 4.
Kyle Stevens with Vets with Guitars joined First at 4 on Wednesday.
He talked about what Vets with Guitars is and how to enroll in the program.
You can watch the full interview above and watch First at 4 weekdays from 4 - 5 p.m. only on WDTV.
Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.