Shady Spring child wins 529 College Savings Sweepstakes

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - A little girl from Shady Spring won $20,000 to go toward her college education on Wednesday.

Isabella Gautier was one of the lucky winners of the West Virginia Treasury’s 529 College Savings Sweepstakes. The department is giving away money to commemorate the state’s 20-year anniversary of participation in the federal program.

The Gautiers were at Tamarack on Wednesday to celebrate the win with W.Va. Treasurer Riley Moore.

“We were so surprised. She doesn’t understand it now, but she will,” said Gautier.

Moore said this is one of the best parts of his job. “It’s a relief (the program). It just takes the burden off of our young kids who want to reach for the stars for their future. As a father of three, I just love doing this.”

The good news is there is still another opportunity to win in December. The last upcoming entry deadline is Saturday, December 3 at 11:59 p.m. ET.

Sweepstakes rules, information and registration forms are available at www.wvtreasury.com/20years.

To be eligible:

The child must be 14 years old or younger as of Aug. 10, 2022.

Entries must be completed by a parent or legal guardian.

The child AND the parent/legal guardian must be a resident of West Virginia.

Only one entry per eligible child permitted.

Multiple children in a household CAN be entered to win.

SMART529 is a qualified tuition program issued by the Board of Trustees of the West Virginia College and Jumpstart Savings Programs and administered by Hartford Funds. Complete information about SMART529 plans and investment options is available at www.SMART529.com.

