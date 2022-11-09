The success behind PShep Media

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Parker Sheppard is a photographer and videographer. He started his business 4 years ago.

Sheppard said he wanted to start PShep Media because he got into photography and videography when he was younger.

He said he got his first camera when he was in middle school and would record random moments in his life.

“As time progressed, I started getting hired to do some work, and then I thought why not make it into a career? So, I started PShep Media and then started booking clients and then just kind of grew from there.”

Sheppard said the company has expanded so much in just 4 years.

He said he gets to work with some amazing people in the industry.

”We’ve worked with people all over the world now. The places we’ve been able to travel to like we’ve gone to Iceland, Portugal, this small place called Faroe Islands, and worked with a bunch of different brands, and companies, and people, and everything it’s been awesome.”

Some of the people he has done work for is Hayley Kiyoko from Disney, and former WVU quarterback Will Grier, along with Paige Hyland from Dance Moms.

Sheppard said starting out he never thought he’d have this much success.

He said within the next year he wants to start expanding more and work in different parts of the U.S.

“I’d like for us to start working with more companies and brands, and kind of expand and start working with more people nationally. We’ve been hoping to pick up more jobs in different parts in the US.”

He said he’s excited to see his business continue to grow.

