Traffic patterns to be adjusted for Morgantown Veterans Day Parade

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The Morgantown Police Department will alter downtown parking and traffic patterns for the Veterans Day Parade.

Alterations will begin at 5 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 10, according to the MPD.

Officials said the parade will begin at 6 p.m. and conclude at 7 p.m.

It will span High Street and disperse below the Monongalia County Magistrate building.

Traffic patterns will return to normal as soon as possible following the dispersal of the parade.

Spectators are urged to arrive downtown early to allow sufficient time for parking.

