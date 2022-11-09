Tucker County levy fails further straining EMS funding and coverage

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - This election day like many others saw county levies on the ballot. Tucker County in particular failed to pass a newly proposed EMS levy.

Earlier this year Tucker County Commission voted to end an ordinance that allotted about $400,000 to its ambulance service, instead opting to have citizens vote on a levy to fund its EMS.

The levy failed in the May primary and again on Election Day, leaving the future of emergency service in the county uncertain.

Lowell Moore is a Tucker County Commissioner and he says getting rid of the ordinance has already had dire consequences.

“It’s a shame in a modern world we’re going backwards instead of forward,” said Lowell. “People have already passed away because EMS didn’t show up and they’ll continue to lose lives and that’s sad.”

With the ordinance, Tucker County EMS was operating 2 ambulances 24/7 for people in need, but now the president of the Tucker County Ambulance Authority Board, Dennis Filler says they’ll be struggling to even support one.

“One squad for 420 square miles of mountainous terrain is not adequate for the people of Tucker County,” said Filler.

Filler says some of the negative impacts are longer wait times for patients in need, as well as relying on more mutual aid from other counties EMS.

Filler says in the few months following the end of the ordinance there was more assistance from outside EMS than all of the previous year.

“We will continue to serve the residents and the visitors of Tucker County to the best of our ability, but keep in mind once the first ambulance leaves the station and I’ve only got one squad just hope you aren’t the second caller, but we’ll get there just as soon as we can,” said Filler.

Filler says in the meantime they’re hoping to collect donations from the public to help meet their needs.

