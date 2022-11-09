Warm, sunny day, but rain is on the way!

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Just like yesterday, today will be sunny and warm. However, we’re tracking a system that will bring widespread rain to West Virginia later this week. Find out when, and how, the rain will impact us in the video above.

Yesterday was mild and sunny, and a high-pressure system northeast of West Virginia will allow us to continue that trend. This afternoon, skies will be clear and sunny, with light winds. Temperatures will reach the upper-60s to low-70s, so it will be warm and quiet outside. Overnight, skies will be mostly clear, although clouds will increase from the southeast. Winds will be light, and temperatures drop into the upper-30s. Tomorrow afternoon, clouds will build in from the southeast, resulting in partly cloudy skies. Winds will be light, and temperatures will be in the upper-60s to low-70s. Then on Friday morning, remnants of a tropical system in the south will lift in, bringing widespread rain to our region. Models suggest that during the late-morning to early-afternoon hours, a break from the rain may take place in eastern West Virginia, as the center of the system merges with a cold front out west. Then during the late-afternoon hours, the back end of the system pushes into our region, resulting in widespread rain that lasts well into the evening. It’s not until after midnight that the majority of the rain leaves, and our region dries out Saturday morning. Rainfall totals are still a bit uncertain, but still, this may affect any plans you have this Veterans Day, so we’re watching carefully. Then a cold air mass will settle in this weekend and next week, keeping skies partly clear and highs in the 40s, well below-average for November. In short, this stretch of warm, nice weather will last until Veterans Day, when widespread rain pushes in. Afterward, expect colder temperatures and some sunshine.

Today: Sunny skies. High: 68.

Tonight: Clear skies. Low: 37.

Thursday: Mostly sunny skies, with clouds increasing through the afternoon and evening. High: 70.

Friday: Cloudy skies, periodic rain throughout the day, especially in the morning and evening. Southeasterly winds of 5-10 mph, and while rainfall totals will likely change this far out, expect at least 1″ to 2″ of rain. High: 66.

