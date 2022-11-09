Woman killed in hit-and-run in Lincoln County; name released

Woman killed in hit-and-run in Lincoln County; name released
Woman killed in hit-and-run in Lincoln County; name released(MGN)
By Alyssa Hannahs and Eric Fossell
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 3:03 PM EST|Updated: 20 hours ago
UPDATE 11/9/22 @ 10:45 p.m.

LINCOLN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - More details have been released about a deadly hit-and-run that happened Wednesday afternoon in Harts, including the victim’s name.

Sonja Workman, 42, of Branchland, West Virginia, died from her injuries at CAMC General in Charleston, West Virginia State Police troopers say.

Workman was struck by a vehicle on Big Harts Road. The incident was reported just after 2:15 p.m.

Troopers say the driver fled the scene. They say “multiple leads” are being investigated.

Anyone with information is asked to call the West Virginia State Police Hamlin Detachment at 304-824-3101.

ORIGINAL STORY

LINCOLN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A pedestrian has been transported to the hospital following a hit-and-run incident in Lincoln County.

Emergency officials tell WSAZ.com a person was hit by a vehicle along Route 10 in Harts Creek Wednesday.

The Hamlin Chief reports the driver accused of hitting the person left the scene of the accident.

The victim is listed as critical at the hospital, according to the Hamlin chief.

