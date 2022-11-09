WVDOT to host hiring events in West Union, Fairmont

Published: Nov. 9, 2022
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia Department of Transportation is hiring for a number of positions in Doddridge and Marion counties.

In an effort to fill open positions, the WVDOT will be hosting two hiring events next week in West Union and Fairmont, respectfully.

The first hiring event will be in West Union on Tuesday, Nov. 15 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Doddridge County headquarters, located at 1993 Smithton Rd.

The WVDOT will be hiring for the following positions in West Union:

  • Transportation Worker 1
  • Transportation Worker 2 Equipment Operators
  • Transportation Worker 3 Crew Chiefs
  • Transportation Accountant/Auditors

The second hiring event will be in Fairmont on Wednesday, Nov. 16 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Marion County headquarters, located at 1018 Country Club Rd.

The WVDOT will be hiring for the following positions in Fairmont:

  • Transportation Worker 1, 2, and 3 Equipment Operators
  • Transportation Office Assistant 2
  • Engineering Technician Trainees

Applicants may apply online or bring a valid driver’s license to the hiring event to be interviewed on the spot.

Click here to see all of the WVDOT job listings.

