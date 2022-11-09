WVU recognizes ‘Most Loyal’ honorees during Mountaineer Week

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Loyal Mountaineers from all walks of life are being honored during West Virginia University’s 75th Mountaineer Week as 2022′s “Most Loyal.”

The following have been chosen as 2022 honorees:

Harvey and Jennifer Peyton, Most Loyal West Virginians Harvey and Jennifer Peyton, of Nitro, West Virginia, have shown their WVU spirit for more than 50 years through their time and resources. A 1971 and 1974 graduate of the College of Law, Harvey Peyton has successfully operated his law practice while staying engaged with his alma mater. Harvey Peyton currently serves as a Dean’s Partner with the College of Law. The Peytons are members of the Woodburn Circle Society and continue to support areas of WVU that are meaningful to them. Together, Harvey and Jennifer have donated works of art from their personal collection to the Art Museum of WVU while also providing financial support to athletic scholarships and student-athlete mental health wellness initiatives.

Lloyd Jackson, Most Loyal Alumni Mountaineer A two-time WVU graduate, Lloyd Jackson is a lifelong West Virginian and Hamlin native. Throughout his lifetime, Jackson has always put others before himself. Through his time holding public office, his service to his community and his philanthropic endeavors, Jackson has showcased his Mountaineer spirit time and time again. Jackson is the semi-retired CEO of Jackson Management Company and a member of the Woodburn Circle Society. His loyalty to WVU has come in many forms, including his financial support of the Mountaineer Athletic Club and College of Law. Outside of WVU, Jackson has helped raise funds for the Clay Center for Arts and Sciences in Charleston while remaining active in support of his local and statewide community.

Jennifer Williams, Most Loyal Faculty/Professional Staff Mountaineer After earning her bachelor’s and master’s degrees from WVU, Jennifer Williams has remained committed to advocacy for the University and the state of West Virginia. A member of the West Virginia Agriculture and Forestry Hall of Fame, Williams currently serves as associate dean for WVU Extension and has been a longtime supporter of agriculture in the Mountain State. Williams is a member of the Woodburn Circle Society and has championed major renovations at the West Virginia Agriculture and Forestry Hall of Fame facilities at WVU Jackson’s Mill. In addition, Williams has provided valuable financial support to WVU Extension’s Agriculture Leadership Program.

Cathy Martin, Most Loyal Staff Mountaineer For more than 40 years, Cathy Martin has been a vital member of the WVU Athletic Department as an executive administrative assistant. Martin’s organizational skills and professionalism have helped keep the Athletic Department on task throughout her career, which has spanned five athletic directors and numerous athletic conferences. Alongside her vital daily operations in the Athletic Department, Martin plays a key role in event management, including game day operations and organization of the WVU Sports Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony. Martin is a recipient of the prestigious WVU 150-year coin for her outstanding contributions to the University.



They will all be honored and recognized during halftime at WVU’s home football game against Oklahoma on Saturday, Nov. 12.

