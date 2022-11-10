Beckley man found guilty of first-degree murder

Rashad Thompson, Nov 9
Rashad Thompson, Nov 9(WVVA)
By Gailyn Markham
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 3:49 PM EST|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - A jury found a Beckley man, Rashad Thompson, guilty of first-degree murder and other charges after a trial that stretched more than a week.

In March of 2021, Thompson, 36, was charged with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, child abuse resulting in death, malicious wounding, and two domestic battery charges. He was accused of murdering seven-year-old Tre-Shaun Brown and trying to murder the boy’s mother, Felicia Brown.

The prosecution rested its case last week, and on Wednesday, Nov. 9, the defense called its last witness. Both sides were given the chance to speak to the jury directly via closing arguments, Thursday, Nov. 10.

The state asked for a guilty verdict on all charges.

“Over and over, every time he [Thompson] struck that baby boy, blood casting off this hammer up one side of the wall, across the ceiling, down the next side of the wall,” said Ben Hatfield, Raleigh County Prosecuting Attorney. “Every blow he landed decisively ended Tre-Shaun Brown’s life.”

Meanwhile, the defense painted Felicia Brown as the culprit, saying once again that she was ruled out as a suspect too quickly.

“It’s a terrible thing that a mother could kill her own child,” Defense Attorney Stanley Selden said to the jury. “She had the frame of mind. She had the history. She had the alcohol, inebriation. She had frustration with the school board. All of this could add up...”

The jury deliberated for only two hours before they found Thompson guilty of first-degree murder. Thompson was also found guilty of the other five charges against him.

The defense asked for mercy, which will make Thompson eligible for parole in 15 years. The jury granted that request.

Sentencing is scheduled for 9 a.m. on Wednesday, December 14.

Closing arguments in the trial of a Beckley man accused of murdering child with hammer to begin Thursday morning

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Another Meadowbrook Mall business reportedly closing
Charles Michael “Cason” Kessinger
West Virginia cold case solved after 15 years, police say
Funeral plans complete for Cabell Midland student
Caige Rider’s family thanks community for support; GoFundMe set up to help with expenses
North Elementary School in Morgantown
Lockdown at Morgantown school lifted after shots heard call
I-79 traffic backup
Crash causes major delays on I-79 in Harrison County

Latest News

West Virginia DHHR
Consulting firm doesn’t favor splitting WVa health agency
One person died in a crash on Highway 5 in Rock Hill over the weekend.
Wreck slowing traffic on I-79 in Harrison County
Kayla Smith’s Veterans Day Forecast | November 11, 2022
Kayla Smith's Veterans Day Forecast | November 11, 2022
Morgantown Veterans Day parade.
Morgantown community comes together for annual Veterans Day parade
Amendment 3 defeat leaves churches in limbo
Amendment 3 defeat leaves churches in limbo