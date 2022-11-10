Blackshere Elementary hosts Veterans Day Celebration

MANNINGTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Blackshere Elementary School’s second grade class hosted its second annual Veterans Day celebration to honor and remember those who fought for our freedom.

“To see these second grades students not only salute veterans that are in their lives but to understand the commitment and the honor that our soldiers give to our country and to see them having speaking parts and singing it’s something they have worked on for the last several months to go along with their curriculum of the United States and the sacrifice,” said Marion County Superintendent Donna Hage.

The class has been working on their performance for over two months, and music teacher Ashely Davis said it’s all to help them understand what a true hero really is.

“We have a small community here and we always teach the students that it’s important to give and give back to their community especially when they get a day off out of the year sometimes, they don’t know why, and we think it’s important that they know the reason they get that day off is because of sacrifices from all our military people who served young and old we want them to know how important this day is,” Davis said.

The celebration started at 11 a.m. and lasted about 30 minutes. Students had solos and speaking parts, and at the end, all veterans were asked to come to the front. Students handed them homemade thank you cards as the audience applauded them for their service.

“I just am so impressed with the veterans that came out and these are community veterans, and we did have young and old, and the children were so amazed to see someone here in uniform and they had to talk to that person they had to see what they were doing why they were dressed that way it makes a difference that we have the people here and we aren’t just sitting in the school talking about it makes a difference,“ Janie Duvall, Blackshere Elementary School’s Principal.

Blackshere Elementary is also planning a Christmas celebration.

