BPD asking for help to identify 2 involved in break-ins at Meadowbrook Mall

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Sgt. Janssen with the Bridgeport Police Department is asking for help identifying two people and a vehicle involved with vehicle break-ins at Meadowbrook Mall.

Below are additional photos from the BPD on Facebook.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Sgt. Janssen by email or at 304-848-6127.

