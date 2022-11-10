BPD asking for help to identify 2 involved in break-ins at Meadowbrook Mall

BPD asking for help to identify 2 involved in break-ins at Meadowbrook Mall
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 11:21 AM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Sgt. Janssen with the Bridgeport Police Department is asking for help identifying two people and a vehicle involved with vehicle break-ins at Meadowbrook Mall.

Below are additional photos from the BPD on Facebook.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Sgt. Janssen by email or at 304-848-6127.

