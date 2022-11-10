The Bridge hosts an event to make cards for Veterans Day

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Bridge invited the community to the Citynet Center to make cards for veterans.

Youth Programming Coordinator at The Bridge Nikki Henderson said they wanted to do something good and teach kids about veterans.

“They are the backbone, and we need to teach the kids and future generations exactly what these leaders have done for us,” Henderson added.

They had crayons, markers, different types of paper, stickers, and everything else necessary for kids to use their creativity to make the cards.

“You can make learning and things fun for kids by teaching them about members of our community that sometimes go overlooked. We want to teach them from a young age that these members of society should be valued and respected for what they’ve done,” she explained.

They planned to hand out the cards on Veterans Day at The Bridge and take the rest of the cards to veterans in nursing homes in the area.

