Charges upgraded in shooting death of restaurant worker

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man charged with fatally shooting a restaurant worker Friday, Nov. 4, in Huntington has now been charged with murder.

Kristopher Brown was arraigned in Cabell County Magistrate Court Thursday morning on first degree murder charges.

Brown appeared virtually for the hearing from the Western Regional Jail.

No bond was set once the charges were upgraded.

Brown was originally charged on Nov. 4 with a shooting outside of Premier Pub and Grill on 4th Avenue in Huntington.

A restaurant worker at D.P. Dough, Joseph Bryan, was taken to the hospital but died Sunday. He was just 28 years old and he had only been working at D.P. Dough for a few days before he was shot.

Huntington police also arrested the suspected getaway driver, Gavin Bailey. Bailey waived his right to a preliminary hearing and his case will be presented to a grand jury.

Brown will be back in magistrate court on Nov. 17 for a preliminary hearing.

The ABCA has temporarily suspended the license for Premiere Pub and Grill to operate until at least Nov. 13 as the investigation continues.

