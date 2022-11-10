Child dies, mother hospitalized after house fire

PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A child has died and their mother has been taken to the hopsital after a house fire on Beech Street in the Eleanor area.

The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office says a mother and her three-year-old were trapped inside when they arrived on scene.

They say the mother and the child suffered smoke inhilation.

Deputies say the fire started in the back of the house, but they are not sure of the cause yet.

Putnam County dispatchers say the State Fire Marshal is on their way to investigate.

They say fire crews from Teays Valley Bankcroft, Eleanor, Winfield and Cabell County responded and are still working to get the fire out.

