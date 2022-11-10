Child dies, mother hospitalized after house fire

By Ryan Murphy
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 10:52 AM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A child has died and their mother has been taken to the hopsital after a house fire on Beech Street in the Eleanor area.

The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office says a mother and her three-year-old were trapped inside when they arrived on scene.

They say the mother and the child suffered smoke inhilation.

Deputies say the fire started in the back of the house, but they are not sure of the cause yet.

Putnam County dispatchers say the State Fire Marshal is on their way to investigate.

They say fire crews from Teays Valley Bankcroft, Eleanor, Winfield and Cabell County responded and are still working to get the fire out.

Keep checking the WSAZ App for updates.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Another Meadowbrook Mall business reportedly closing
Charles Michael “Cason” Kessinger
West Virginia cold case solved after 15 years, police say
Funeral plans complete for Cabell Midland student
Caige Rider’s family thanks community for support; GoFundMe set up to help with expenses
North Elementary School in Morgantown
Lockdown at Morgantown school lifted after shots heard call
I-79 traffic backup
Crash causes major delays on I-79 in Harrison County

Latest News

The Queen of Clean
The Queen of Clean: Dirty Oven Cleaning
The Queen of Clean
The Queen of Clean
Tractor-trailer crash causes major traffic delays on I-79 in Morgantown. Photo shows backup at...
Tractor-trailer crash causes major traffic delays on I-79 in Morgantown
The Mountain State is reporting the first influenza-associated pediatric death for this flu...
West Virginia’s First Pediatric Flu Death
Benedum Civic Center
Two plans presented to redesign grounds of Benedum Civic Center