Crash causes major delays on I-79 in Harrison County

HARRISON COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - A crash southbound on I-79 in Harrison County is causing major traffic delays.

The crash was reported around 4:45 p.m. Thursday at mile marker 114, officials said.

Another crash happened just after 5 p.m. at mile marker 115 within the stopped traffic.

Officials could not confirm if there were any injuries in either crash.

As of 5:30 p.m., the fast lane is shut down. It is unclear when the accident scene will be cleaned up.

Traffic is backed up for several miles.

Responding agencies include West Virginia State Police, West Virginia Division of Highways, and Anmoore, Nutter Fort and Stonewood fire departments.

This is a developing story. Stick with 5 News for updates.

