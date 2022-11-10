Crews battle wildfire at New River Gorge, estimated 200 acres on fire

FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA/WDTV) - Multiple crews responded to a fire near New River Gorge National Park Wednesday afternoon.

A park spokesperson told our affiliate WVVA that the fire originated around 3 p.m. on private land near Teays Landing, which borders the park.

According to the National Park Service, an estimated 200 acres of land was on fire, as of this morning. Officials said significant fire activity happened overnight with low humidity levels.

Structures that are threatened by the fire are primarily in the Wild Rock area, authorities said.

While some structures are threatened by the fire, no known structures have been damaged by the fire so far.

National Park Service fire crews from New River Gorge National Park and Preserve and Shenandoah National Park on the scene along with local fire departments doing structure protection. A state fire crew from Pennsylvania is also assisting with the fire.

The West Virginia National Guard has also sent a UH-60 Blackhawk helicopter with hoist capability to assist in aerial firefighting.

“No matter the need or the danger of the mission, the National Guard will always be there to help the citizens of West Virginia,” said Maj. Gen. Bill Crane, Adjutant General of the West Virginia National Guard.”Our Wheeling-based unit has been training for many years to answer this call and will integrated with our partners in the Division of Forestry and Emergency Management Division to save lives and mitigate damage due to this fire.”

This mission marks the first of its kind for the West Virginia Army National Guard’s aviation crews. The Guard has never been requested to provide aerial support for a wild-land fire in the State of West Virginia’s history.

Officials said Thursday’s weather is favorable for fire spreading, but incoming rain and high humidity are forecasted for Thursday night and Friday.

