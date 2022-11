BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Joe Shuttleworth, the Director Parks and Recreation at City of Bridgeport, joined First at 4.

He talked about when “Light Up The Night” will be and all of the festivities surrounding it.

You can watch the full interview above and watch First at 4 weekdays from 4 - 5 p.m. only on WDTV.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.